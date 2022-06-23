Tiaa Fsb Has $110.74 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,549 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $110,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $149.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.54 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.