Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $194.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

