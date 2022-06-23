Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $112.72 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 756,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 29.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $112,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.46.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

