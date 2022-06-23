Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $924,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.54 and a 52 week high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.