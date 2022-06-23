Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tiaa Fsb’s 7th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.85% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $865,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 566,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average is $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

