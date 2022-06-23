Tiaa Fsb Purchases 28,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $92,526,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

