iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,684,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 1.70% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $519,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

