BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 1.3% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 8.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $609.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

