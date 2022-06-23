HHR Asset Management LLC Sells 4,141 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HHR Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,560 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 4.3% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,246. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $365.33 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.67.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.