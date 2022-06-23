Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.46. The firm has a market cap of $421.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.