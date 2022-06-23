Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $195.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average is $230.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

