Calton & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.
NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.
