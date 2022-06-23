Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

