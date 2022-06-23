RDA Financial Network Has $745,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

PEP stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

