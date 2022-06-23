Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 224,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,026 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $272,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $147.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

