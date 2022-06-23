MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

NYSE UPS opened at $176.15 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

