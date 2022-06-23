Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lifted by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $69.88 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock worth $5,146,816 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

