Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,010,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,975,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 809.3% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. SWM Advisors now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $345.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.