Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.50 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $50,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

