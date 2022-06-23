JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,421,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,346.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 158,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.82. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.