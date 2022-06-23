Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 220,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

BAC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

