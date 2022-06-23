Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 72.0% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

WMB stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

