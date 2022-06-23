Webster Bank N. A. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 141,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

