Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 28.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $619,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $337,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 598,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,706,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $89.36 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

