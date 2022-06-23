Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.8% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Shares of DHR opened at $245.91 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

