Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,597 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,748,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $99,113,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares during the period. Finally, Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.