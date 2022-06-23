Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $286.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.85.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

