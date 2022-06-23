Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 5.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

