Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after purchasing an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $316.15 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

