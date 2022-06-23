Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META stock opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,081. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.