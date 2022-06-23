Carret Asset Management LLC Has $9.56 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 13,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,698 shares of company stock worth $9,181,081 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.44 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.46.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

