Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 960 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in PayPal by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in PayPal by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of PayPal by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

