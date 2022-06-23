Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.18 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,353 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.64 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

