CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.69.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

