Old Port Advisors Sells 5,908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,908 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.