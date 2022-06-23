CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $891,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.92.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

