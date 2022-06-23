CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.