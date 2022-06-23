Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

