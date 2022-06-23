New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases 906 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Global X Silver Miners ETF makes up about 0.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39.

