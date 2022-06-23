Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 2.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

