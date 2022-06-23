MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $38,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock opened at $74.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

