Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

