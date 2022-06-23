Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,507 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of GS stock opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.