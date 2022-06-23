Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $31,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $90.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

