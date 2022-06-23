Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.73 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 55,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 79,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $91.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.