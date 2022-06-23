Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 4,155 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,424,000 after acquiring an additional 546,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

