Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $20,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,752,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,672,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,997,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.54.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

