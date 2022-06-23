Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 125,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $174.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.76.

