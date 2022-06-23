Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $7.25 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

