Tiaa Fsb Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 15.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,494,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.